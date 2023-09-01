Retaliation threatened over Spanish passport checks

SURin English GIBRALTAR. Compartir Copiar enlace

The government of Gibraltar asked the Spanish government last week for an explanation for, what it claims, are tougher passport checks introduced by Spain without warning. Gibraltar said that it might take retaliatory measures.

A statement from Gibraltar said that Spain had started scanning a large number of passports of people passing through, including those held by Gibraltar resident red card holders and of some Spanish nationals. Reports suggest that some ID cards are also being scanned, the government said.

Passport control at Gibraltar is normally lighter due to the large numbers crossing either way each day, especially in summer, and the high number of Spanish workers who cross into the Rock freely to work.

Gibraltar said the tougher Spanish measures had led to longer queues at the border and said it may too start asking to see documentation in more detail on its side. Spanish sources said that there was nothing unusual about the level of checks Spain was carrying out.