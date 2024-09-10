Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 16:56 | Updated 17:11h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Gibraltar has been celebrating its National Day this Tuesday 10 September with a full programme of events, from children's entertainment to live music.

The political rally turned Casemates Square into a sea of red and white, as Gibraltarians turned out dressed in their national colours, armed with flags.

In his speech, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo referred to the deal concerning Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU which is still under negotiation.

"We will never surrender our British sovereignty or any part of it. For any price. For any deal. For any benefit," he said.

Picardo addressed recent claims that Gibraltar is holding up the deal due to doubts about whether territorial integrity would be compromised: "Doing it quickly is not what matters. Doing it right is what matters," he said on Wednesday.

"I will only do a treaty if and when it is safe and secure. Even if that means it takes longer. And even if that means that the deal never comes. Because we are not going to change our position on our fundamentals. We are not going to betray our ancestors and forefathers who suffered sieges and hardships to defend our land. Not for fear of new systems or longer queues or a harder Brexit."

Picardo passed on messages from King Charles III, who commended Gibraltar for its efforts on nature conservation, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"The UK Government is committed to working with the Government of Gibraltar with vigour to conclude an agreement with the EU as soon as possible," said Starmer's message. "You have my assurances that this government will never compromise on Gibraltar’s sovereignty."

Music and fireworks

The day's events began earlier on Wednesday with entertainment along Main Street from 9.30am. The morning included a children’s fancy dress competition and live performances in Casemates Square prior to and after the political rally.

Meanwhile fun day attractions were scheduled up to 7pm in John Mackintosh Square and from 2pm the Victoria Stadium is hosting the Nobiggie Festival Victoria.

The day's programme also includes a live performance by Chipis and Bob and the Boys in Governor’s Parade, and music is due to return to Casemates Square for a rock concert from 8pm.

A fireworks display at Detached Mole was scheduled for 10pm.

UK delegation

The National Day celebrations were attended this year by a group of eleven MPs and Peers from across the UK political spectrum who travelled to Gibraltar on a working visit. This involved a series of meetings, including a briefing with the chief minister for an update on the continued negotiations surrounding Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, and a separate briefing with the deputy chief minister on Gibraltar’s simultaneous preparations for a 'no negotiated outcome' scenario.

The parliamentary delegation are: Amanda Martin MP (Labour), Matt Bishop MP (Labour), Sharon Hodgson MP (Labour), The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP (Conservative), Martin Vickers MP (Conservative), Lord Brady of Altrincham (Conservative), Baroness Hooper (Conservative), Lord Marland (Conservative), Baroness Northover (Liberal Democrat), Baroness Butler-Sloss (Crossbench) and Lord Rogan (UUP).