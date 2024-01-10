Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar band Thrifty Malone. Neil Wilson
Gibraltar-based band Thrifty Malone head off to major UK folk festival
The four-piece band have been selected to appear at the UK West Coast Folk Festival in Blackpool along with some of the best-known artists on the circuit, such as Richard Thompson, Eddie Reader, Tom Robinson and Kiki Dee

Tony Bryant

Gibraltar

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 17:02

Gibraltar-based band Thrifty Malone have been selected to appear at the UK West Coast Folk Festival in Blackpool this weekend, along with some of the best-known artists on the current folk music circuit, such as Richard Thompson, Eddie Reader, Tom Robinson and Kiki Dee.

The band have been performing at venues in Gibraltar, along the Costa del Sol and parts of inland Malaga province for around 15 years, and during this time they have attracted a dedicated following due to their large repertoire of original compositions. It is their originality that led to them being selected for one of the foremost folk festivals in the UK, which takes place from Friday 12 until Sunday 14 January. The festival, which is held in the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool, will present 30 acts performing on three stages.

Thrifty Malone, who have performed with established artists like John Otway, Finbar Furey, Steve Harley, and The Lighthouse Family, consists of Alan Jenkins (lead guitar), Martin Winterstein-Smith (drums and vocals), Rob Fitzpatrick (mandolin and vocals), and Trevor Emmett (bass and vocals).

The band will kick off the festival on the Introducing Stage at 3.45pm on Friday.

“We are really excited about playing at the festival and want to thank Solid Entertainments for the opportunity. We have been working hard in rehearsals to refine and rearrange our new material, and we are looking forward to showcasing the songs,” Rob Fitzpatrick said.

