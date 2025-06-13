Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Gibraltar young man convicted of a string of burglaries

The 20-year-old admitted two counts of possession of cannabis, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a valid motor vehicle test

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 13 June 2025, 11:44

A 20-year-old Gibraltar man has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined 620 pounds after using a stolen motorcycle to carry out a string of burglaries in April.

Kaylan Torres pleaded guilty to four separate burglaries. He also admitted to two counts of possession of cannabis, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid motor vehicle test (MVT) certificate.

