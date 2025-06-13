Gibraltar young man convicted of a string of burglaries

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 13 June 2025, 11:44 Compartir

A 20-year-old Gibraltar man has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined 620 pounds after using a stolen motorcycle to carry out a string of burglaries in April.

Kaylan Torres pleaded guilty to four separate burglaries. He also admitted to two counts of possession of cannabis, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid motor vehicle test (MVT) certificate.