Gibraltar welcomes EU’s removal of Rock from ‘grey list’

Gibraltar has welcomed the result of a vote in the European Parliament on Wednesday this week which will pave the way for the Rock to be removed from the EU’s so-called ‘grey list’ of places with weaknesses in money laundering avoidance and counter-terrorist financing.

MEPs have decided to support the European Commission’s proposal to remove Gibraltar. That proposal will now come into effect once it is confirmed that the European Council does not object to the idea. That should happen very shortly.