Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The area of land to be reclaimed in the inner northern harbour. SUR
Gibraltar to reclaim part of harbour area
Property

Gibraltar to reclaim part of harbour area

The project, due to start in a few months, will provide land for the next phase of affordable housing developments on the Rock

Sur in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 10 January 2025, 13:43

The government of Gibraltar has confirmed that an agreement has been signed with TNG Global Foundation for the creation of a land reclamation area in the northern part of the inner harbour.

The project will create approximately 47,000 square metres of new land. In line with the original 1980s designs for Europort, this reclamation will preserve the swimming pavilion area and the existing children's park.

The complete cost of the project will be covered by TNG Global Foundation in return for part of the land reclaimed.

The government will retain the larger portion for the purpose of building the next phase of affordable housing estates which is expected to start within the next few months pending approval through the planning process .

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Around 30 different nationalities have used the new legal guidance service for foreigners in Torremolinos
  2. 2 No rubbish tax for eastern Costa del Sol town in 2025
  3. 3 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  5. 5 Improvements to Costa del Sol town parks announced
  6. 6 Sample traditional Malaga food and donate to charity this weekend
  7. 7 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  8. 8 Fuengirola gets more police officers and firefighting personnel
  9. 9 First art exhibition of 2025 opens at Costa del Sol museum
  10. 10 Environmentalists raise concerns over rubbish tip in Malaga town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Sur in English. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar to reclaim part of harbour area