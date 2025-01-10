Gibraltar to reclaim part of harbour area

The area of land to be reclaimed in the inner northern harbour.

The government of Gibraltar has confirmed that an agreement has been signed with TNG Global Foundation for the creation of a land reclamation area in the northern part of the inner harbour.

The project will create approximately 47,000 square metres of new land. In line with the original 1980s designs for Europort, this reclamation will preserve the swimming pavilion area and the existing children's park.

The complete cost of the project will be covered by TNG Global Foundation in return for part of the land reclaimed.

The government will retain the larger portion for the purpose of building the next phase of affordable housing estates which is expected to start within the next few months pending approval through the planning process .