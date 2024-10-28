Gibraltar introduces stringent new firework safety controls

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 28 October 2024, 12:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Firework Control Act, which restricts the sale and use of fireworks in Gibraltar, was introduced last week.

The Act restricts the sale of fireworks to persons over the age of 18, with the exception of F4 fireworks which are the most potent and are intended for use by licensed professionals, and under the Act may only be sold to persons with specialist knowledge who are certified for their use either in Gibraltar or abroad.

Under the new act, the sale of fireworks to persons under the age of 18 is formally prohibited. Previously responsible traders limited their sale to persons aged 18 or over. Additionally, under the new Act, persons under the age of 18 are prohibited from possessing fireworks. There is also a restriction on procuring fireworks for a minor.

An important provision in the Act relates to the use of fireworks on private property. This is permitted around New Year's Eve festivities – specifically from 11pm on 31st December until 1am on 1st January. The use of fireworks outside this time frame is not permitted.