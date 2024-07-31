Gibraltar denounces 'very serious' incursion of Spanish police patrol boat which 'posed a danger to bathers and other beach users'

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of a Guardia Civil patrol boat. SUR
Gibraltar denounces &#039;very serious&#039; incursion of Spanish police patrol boat which &#039;posed a danger to bathers and other beach users&#039;
Authorities on the Rock have brought the matter to the attention of the United Kingdom government after similar, recent incidents

La Voz

Cadiz

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 08:53

The Government of Gibraltar issued a statement on Tuesday to denounce the incursion by sea of a Guardia Civil patrol boat near Eastern Beach, which "posed a danger to bathers and other beach users."

According to the Gibraltarian authority: "The incursion is also an affront and a challenge to the sovereignty of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. It can only serve to further undermine confidence in Spain and its law enforcement agencies following a series of such incidents at sea over several months."

Deeming this incident "very serious", it has been brought to the attention of the UK government. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo stated that "The actions of the Guardia Civil are illegal under international law and are a waste of time if they are designed to challenge Britain's unquestionable sovereignty over British Territorial Waters in Gibraltar. The sooner all parts of the Spanish political spectrum from the left to the right realise this, the better."

The timing of this new clash is unfortunate as the UK and Spain seek to reach an agreement on the status of Gibraltar after Brexit.

