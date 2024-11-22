Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fabian Picardo and other Overseas Territory leaders with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons. SUR
Gibraltar chief minister holds first formal bilateral meeting with PM Keir Starmer
Gibraltar

Gibraltar chief minister holds first formal bilateral meeting with PM Keir Starmer

Fabian Picardo has been in the UK for the Joint Ministerial Council of the Overseas Territories hosted by Minister Stephen Doughty

SUR in English

Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:20

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo held his first formal bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. The ongoing negotiations for a UK - EU Gibraltar agreement and support for Gibraltar were the main issues discussed, the government reported after the meeting.

The chief minister thanked Starmer for the continued support from the Uk government and its firm stance on sovereignty as reflected in the prime minister's message to Gibraltar on National Day in September.

The meeting came as Picardo and Prof John Cortes, Gibraltar's minster for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Education, attended the Joint Ministerial Council of the Overseas Territories (JMC OTs) hosted by Overseas Territories Minister Stephen Doughty who is also Minister for Europe with responsibility for Gibraltar.

The chief minister additionally had a bilateral meeting with Minister Doughty in which they discussed the ongoing negotiations as well as other current issues on which the governments are engaged. A bilateral meeting was also hosted at the MOD by Luke Pollard Armed Forces Minister who visited Gibraltar earlier this year.

The government has also reported that in the course of the week, Picardo held meetings with Shadow Foreign Minister Priti Patel, an informal briefing with several members of the Foreign Affairs Committee and its chair Emily Thornberry as well as Lord Ricketts the Chair of the European Affairs Committee in the House of Lords.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, hosted a working session with Overseas Territories leaders which Picardo also attended.

The chief minister addressed the opening session of the ministerial council on the future relationship between the UK and the overseas territories. There was also a session in which he related Gibraltar's experience on tackling illicit activity and the benefits of good regulation.

The programme included attendance at the diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace where the chief minister was able to speak with King Charles and the Prince of Wales.

The Chief Minister said: ‘It's been a week of great opportunities to brief colleagues in the UK Government and Parliament, as well as the other Overseas Territories, on latest developments in Gibraltar."

