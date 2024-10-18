Frustration mounts over post-Brexit status of Gibraltar

H. Barbotta / Europa Press SEVILLE. Friday, 18 October 2024, 15:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The ongoing negotiations between the EU, Spain and the UK regarding Gibraltar's post-Brexit status have become a source of mounting frustration for the Andalusian regional government.

Regional minister Antonio Sanz criticised the Spanish government on Tuesday for what he described as a naïve approach, accusing them of prematurely suggesting an agreement was imminent when no deal had been reached.

New Schengen EES border controls delayed The new EES gates. Wikimedia Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said last week that Spain would have to bring in tougher border controls in Gibraltar when the new EES biometric passport reading system for non-EU citizens comes into operation. The date for this had been given as 10 November however on Friday last week the EU delayed the introduction apparently after Germany, France and the Netherlands said border computer systems were not yet ready. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters that 10 November was "no longer on the table" and that as yet there was no new timetable

The Junta de Andalucía has repeatedly voiced concerns over being excluded from negotiations, despite the fact that many of the issues under discussion - such as the local economy, the environment, the protection of Spanish fishermen, and safeguarding the Port of Algeciras from unfair competition - are closely tied to the region's interests.

Sanz pointed out that the Spanish government has left the Campo de Gibraltar's critical concerns out of the talks and emphasised the need for an alternative "Plan B" in the event that no agreement is signed. This plan should ensure municipalities in the Campo de Gibraltar can compete fairly with Gibraltar's favourable tax rates, particularly regarding corporate taxes. Sanz called for the government to promote this alternative plan at a European level, stressing that the consequences of a no-deal outcome could have a severe local impact.

Luxembourg meeting

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, in Luxembourg on Monday for the European Foreign Affairs Council, met with his British counterpart David Lammy, who had been invited to the meeting. He insisted on the "importance of reaching [an agreement] now" regarding Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU.

Albares said prior to the meeting that he would be reminding his British counterpart that in order for there to be a closer relationship between the UK and the EU, "it is important that the UK says yes to this agreement that Spain has put on the table that is generous, balanced and good for all sides".

Albares added that any move towards closer EU-UK cooperation could not be understood if the agreement is not accepted by the UK. "We want the best relations between the EU and the UK," said Albares in a message on X.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has said this week, however, that "the ball is now firmly in Spain's court".

"Our proposals to resolve the final issues in dispute are fair, balanced and respectful of the Schengen and Single Market acquis," he said in his speech at the Gibraltar Day in London 2024 evening reception.

He stressed the importance of reaching an agreement that worked for all parties, while ensuring the democratic consent of the people of Gibraltar. The speech underscored that failure was possible but "must not be the result of a lack of trying, imagination or determination".