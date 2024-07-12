Fluoroscopy suite at Gibraltar hospital opens

Health
Friday, 12 July 2024, 15:28
Minister Arias-Vasquez has officially opened the new fluoroscopy suite at St Bernard's Hospital in Gibraltar.
This new suite in the adiology department is equipped with advanced technology to provide real-time X-ray imaging.
Fluoroscopy is a dynamic radiological technique that improves static imaging methods by allowing continuous observation of internal tissues and organs.
