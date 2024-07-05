Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Philip Valarino, guest speaker at the conference. SUR
First of series of conferences on a sustainable environment in Gibraltar
First of series of conferences on a sustainable environment in Gibraltar

The session looked at the challenges and opportunities offered by the transition to electric vehicles (EVs)

Friday, 5 July 2024, 14:16

Fifty people from industry and the private sector attended an event organised in collaboration with the Gibraltar Sustainable Buildings Group and sponsored by Bassadone Motors on Monday. It was part of a series of conferences focussing on different aspects of the built environment. The session looked at the challenges and opportunities offered by the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

The guest speaker, Philip Valarino, who has over 20 years of experience in the energy market and led the development of French energy giant EDF's electric vehicle business in the UK, provided attendees with a balanced view of the industry.

He answered questions such as the environmental benefit of an EV versus a traditional internal combustion engine, the lifetime cost of owning an EV and the environmental implications of battery production and recycling.

