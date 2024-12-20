Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Care Agency staff present the cheque to Father Charlie. SUR
Donation helps provide Christmas hampers for needy on the Rock
Community spirit

Donation helps provide Christmas hampers for needy on the Rock

The hampers will be distributed to various people including pensioners and single parents in Gibraltar who are struggling this festive season

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 20 December 2024, 14:21

Monsignor Charles Azzopardi, known locally as Father Charlie, and volunteers and local businesses have been busy preparing Christmas hampers to distribute among those in the Gibraltar community in need. They will be given to various people including pensioners and single parents who are struggling this Christmas.

Their efforts this year have been supported by a donation of 1,480 pounds from the Care Agency’s annual fundraising drive.

A spokesperson for the Care Agency, said: “We are deeply grateful for the generosity of the community, our staff, and the ongoing support received from Jagrathi Yoga and Holistic Services in our fundraising efforts. The funds raised will assist Father Charlie and his dedicated team in continuing their invaluable work."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major work starts to improve Costa del Sol beaches
  2. 2 Tourism in east of Malaga province up by 17 per cent
  3. 3 Goal-hungry Malaga CF put on a festive show for their fans
  4. 4 Malaga town's giant musical instruments vandalised by 'hooligans'
  5. 5 Food and toy drive helps support 33 families and 48 children on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Feed a Child festive campaign nets almost 17,000 euros for underprivileged kids on the Costa
  7. 7 Benalmádena town hall announces social housing project, the first of its kind in 20 years
  8. 8 A murderous doll outside a famous Spanish bullring
  9. 9 Gibraltar police officers commended for bravery while attempting to rescue family from blazing apartment
  10. 10 Costa del Sol town issues invite to find the best Roscón de Reyes, a cake fit for a king

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Donation helps provide Christmas hampers for needy on the Rock