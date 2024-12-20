Donation helps provide Christmas hampers for needy on the Rock

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 20 December 2024, 14:21

Monsignor Charles Azzopardi, known locally as Father Charlie, and volunteers and local businesses have been busy preparing Christmas hampers to distribute among those in the Gibraltar community in need. They will be given to various people including pensioners and single parents who are struggling this Christmas.

Their efforts this year have been supported by a donation of 1,480 pounds from the Care Agency’s annual fundraising drive.

A spokesperson for the Care Agency, said: “We are deeply grateful for the generosity of the community, our staff, and the ongoing support received from Jagrathi Yoga and Holistic Services in our fundraising efforts. The funds raised will assist Father Charlie and his dedicated team in continuing their invaluable work."