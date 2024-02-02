Defibrillators fitted outside ten Gibraltar schools

Sections
Friday, 2 February 2024, 12:42
Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are now being fitted outside Gibraltar's schools.
The programme, organised by the Dept of Education in partnership with St John Ambulance and the Cardiac Association, has now supplied ten schools with these life saving devices.
The positioning of the equipment allows the general public to have access outside school hours or term time.
