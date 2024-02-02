Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The AED (R) mounted on the wall of Bayside School. SUR
Defibrillators fitted outside ten Gibraltar schools
Defibrillators fitted outside ten Gibraltar schools

The positioning of the equipment allows the general public to have access outside school hours or term time

Friday, 2 February 2024, 12:42

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are now being fitted outside Gibraltar's schools.

The programme, organised by the Dept of Education in partnership with St John Ambulance and the Cardiac Association, has now supplied ten schools with these life saving devices.

The positioning of the equipment allows the general public to have access outside school hours or term time.

