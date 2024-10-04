UK to complain about Spanish military plane incursion into Gibraltar airspace

SUR Malaga Friday, 4 October 2024, 12:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The British Foreign Office said this week that it was preparing to lodge a formal complaint with the Spanish government after a Spanish Air Force aircraft carried out an "aerial incursion" over Gibraltar last Friday.

"We are aware of an aerial incursion by a Spanish military aircraft on Friday 27 September," a Foreign Office spokesperson in London said.

The spokesperson added that "the British Foreign Office will make a formal diplomatic representation to the Spanish authorities" without going into details as to when this will take place.

According to the Gibraltar television channel GBC, on Friday afternoon several witnesses spotted a plane over the Rock. Video images were shared on social media.

Flight tracking websites showed the type of plane was a BARB 061 of the Spanish air force, which flew over the Rock when a British Airways flight was on the runway of the airport.

According to the broadcaster, on Monday afternoon this same aircraft is said to have flown over Gibraltar again, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The possible diplomatic incident comes at a key time for relations between Spain and Britain over the Rock of Gibraltar, which Spain claims as its own. The outcome of a hoped-for treaty keeping free movement across the border after Brexit is expected soon.