Christmas events to be held on next two Saturdays in Gibraltar

Gibraltar Cultural Services is planning events to get the Rock's residents and visitors in the Christmas mood on the next two Saturdays.

On 7 and 14 December, Christmas Saturdays will include performances from local dance groups and singers, live music, marching bands, a fashion show and fair attractions.

Tomorrow morning (Saturday 7th) there will also be a literary workshop at City Hall with storytelling for younger children at 10am followed by a writing workshop for adults.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “I am sure the Christmas Wonderland events will get our community into the Christmas spirit and these Christmas Saturdays will continue to build on this feeling of merriment. We are pleased to support local businesses and encourage people to consume and buy locally. I wish to thank all the contributors to the Christmas Wonderland events and Christmas Saturdays for creating a joyous atmosphere to be enjoyed by thousands in our community.”