Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Gib city hall. EP
Christmas events to be held on next two Saturdays in Gibraltar
Gibraltar

Christmas events to be held on next two Saturdays in Gibraltar

The days will include performances from local dance groups and singers, live music, marching bands, a fashion show and fair attractions

SUR in English

GIBRALTAR.

Friday, 29 November 2024, 17:00

Gibraltar Cultural Services is planning events to get the Rock's residents and visitors in the Christmas mood on the next two Saturdays.

On 7 and 14 December, Christmas Saturdays will include performances from local dance groups and singers, live music, marching bands, a fashion show and fair attractions.

Tomorrow morning (Saturday 7th) there will also be a literary workshop at City Hall with storytelling for younger children at 10am followed by a writing workshop for adults.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “I am sure the Christmas Wonderland events will get our community into the Christmas spirit and these Christmas Saturdays will continue to build on this feeling of merriment. We are pleased to support local businesses and encourage people to consume and buy locally. I wish to thank all the contributors to the Christmas Wonderland events and Christmas Saturdays for creating a joyous atmosphere to be enjoyed by thousands in our community.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  2. 2 Malaga's mango harvest ends with 25 per cent more fruit than expected
  3. 3 Costa del Sol brothel owner arrested for human trafficking
  4. 4 Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public
  5. 5 Government to commission 1.2m-euro feasibility study for a train along the entire Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  7. 7 Plucky Malaga CF suffer late heartache in Valencia
  8. 8 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  9. 9 Costa del Sol tourist attraction at the epicentre of advances in underground biology
  10. 10 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Christmas events to be held on next two Saturdays in Gibraltar