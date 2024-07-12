Chief Minister of Gibraltar hails 'historic' victory for UK Labour Party

M. Á. Alfonso Gibraltar Friday, 12 July 2024, 11:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar, celebrated the "historic" victory of Keir Starmer's UK Labour Party, calling it a "sister party" to his own.

Picardo stated that what must come next is the continuation and acceleration of the negotiation process, to reach a "definitive treaty". He also confirmed that he was "sure" that there would be no change in positions, adding that his belief was that there would be no tax harmonisation between Gibraltar and Spain.

This is the first time that Socialist parties have been in power simultaneously in Gibraltar, Spain and the UK; an "ideological solidarity" that "will no doubt help", said Picardo.

Gibraltar was left out of the original Brexit talks between the EU and the UK pending a special deal because it has a land border with Spain and a free-flowing border is wanted by all sides.