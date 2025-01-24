Centralised new website for Gibraltar government ministry

Sections
Friday, 24 January 2025, 17:26
Gibraltar's minister for equality, employment, culture and tourism, Christian Santos has launched a dedicated ministry website designed to centralise access to information and improve public engagement. The new platform - www.meect.gov.gi - is exclusively focused on the ministry's services, providing a one-stop-shop for the latest information, resources and updates related to the ministry's activities.
The key features of the website include its user-friendly design, storing all Ministry related resources in one place, as well as facilitiating direct access to the Ministry’s social media platforms. The public will also be able to see forms and documents provided by the Ministry with the click of a link, thereby improving administrative processes.
Minister Santos added that the platform has been designed to prioritise accessibility and efficiency, catering to the needs of individuals, businesses and stakeholders. For further information, visit www.meect.gov.gi, email meect@gibraltar.gov.gi, or call 200 42509.
