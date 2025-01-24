Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A cyclist passing by the Rock of Gibraltar. Agency
Centralised new website for Gibraltar government ministry
Centralised new website for Gibraltar government ministry

The platform will reveal the work of the Ministry for equality, employment, culture and tourism as well as raise awareness of their services

SUR

Gibraltar

Friday, 24 January 2025, 17:26

Gibraltar's minister for equality, employment, culture and tourism, Christian Santos has launched a dedicated ministry website designed to centralise access to information and improve public engagement. The new platform - www.meect.gov.gi - is exclusively focused on the ministry's services, providing a one-stop-shop for the latest information, resources and updates related to the ministry's activities.

The key features of the website include its user-friendly design, storing all Ministry related resources in one place, as well as facilitiating direct access to the Ministry’s social media platforms. The public will also be able to see forms and documents provided by the Ministry with the click of a link, thereby improving administrative processes.

Minister Santos added that the platform has been designed to prioritise accessibility and efficiency, catering to the needs of individuals, businesses and stakeholders. For further information, visit www.meect.gov.gi, email meect@gibraltar.gov.gi, or call 200 42509.

