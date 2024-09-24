Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. InfoGibraltar
Bomb squad detonates suspicious backpack at Gibraltar airport
Bomb squad detonates suspicious backpack at Gibraltar airport

Following the closure of pedestrian traffic on the runway and vehicle traffic in the Kingsway Tunnel, two controlled explosions were carried out

Gibraltar

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 09:17

The Royal Gibraltar Police force has reported the detection of an unattended backpack outside the Rock's airport by security staff.

Following the closure of pedestrian traffic on the runway and vehicle traffic in the Kingsway Tunnel, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment bomb disposal unit was deployed to the airport terminal and carried out two controlled explosions. Traffic was restored once the area was declared safe.

It was later confirmed that the backback contained luggage.

