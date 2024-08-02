Bill Bryson brings his intuitive understanding of the British to the Rock

Tony Bryant Gibraltar Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Gibraltar National Museum will host the talk Notes from All Over by world-renowned author Bill Bryson on Tuesday 27 August at 7pm. The writer will offer witty anecdotes based on observations of historical places he has visited, the peculiarities of the English language and the humble, self-effacing fortitude of British people, among other things.

The minister for Heritage, John Cortes, said: "It's really exciting to be able to welcome Bill Bryson back to Gibraltar for what will be a fascinating and no doubt enjoyably humorous talk."