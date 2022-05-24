Insider guide Madrid with a culinary twist Where to stay, eat and what to do on a foodie tour of the Spanish capital

STAY Rosewood Villa Magna

If you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion during your Madrid city break, then this is the place to stay. Rosewood Villa Magna has the inimitable style of an exclusive, contemporary residence, from the striking façade that seems to glow as the sun sets, to magnificent interiors that manage to bring together contemporary design and fine art into a really welcoming style. The location, on the Paseo de la Castellana, in the posh Salamanca district, is incomparable, and there’s amazing window shopping to be enjoyed in the nearby Calle Serrano.

This emblematic hotel, dating back to the 1970s has recently reopened after a complete refurbishment and is now the flagship property in Spain for Rosewood, making it the capital’s destination for original culinary experiences, and the latest in spa & wellness.

rosewoodhotels.com/en/villa-magna

BLESS Hotel Madrid

Over the past few years, BLESS Hotel Madrid has been offering ‘hedonistic luxury’ to guests looking for a fun, original and stylish place to call home whilst visiting the capital. Famous designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán has worked his magic throughout the interiors, which are brought to life with a captivating restaurant and bar called Versus. Guest rooms are evocative of the elegant 19th century homes of this prestigious neighbourhood, and include personalised experiences like ‘Bathology’, where an expert prepares artisan salts, oils, and soaps for the most sublime bath.

blesscollectionhotels.com/es/Madrid/bless-hotel-madrid

Ocean Drive

Stay here if you want to experience the pulsating life of Madrid. Recently opened in February, Ocean drive is right at the heart of things, on Plaza de Isabel II, in front of the Opera Palace, a few steps from the Royal Palace, Plaza Mayor, Puerta del Sol and Gran Vía.

As an OD Hotels property, a stay here is full of energy and personality. Expect an on-trend urban lobby bar, restaurant with garden terrace, and the OD Sky Bar, with a swimming pool and sun deck.

od-hotels.com/ocean-drive-madrid/

EAT Afternoon Tea, at Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid

It was Cesar Ritz who is said to have introducing Afternoon Tea to Madrid. The classic Palm Court has been completely remodelled with an exquisite new champagne bar yet retains much of the classic charm that makes this the perfect setting for a traditional Afternoon Tea.

mandarinoriental.com/madrid/hotel-ritz/

Dani

This is the latest dining destination from Dani Garcia, the Marbella-born celebrity chef. The swanky new Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is where you’ll find this elegant yet dynamic rooftop brasserie that showcases some of the Chef’s most popular Michelin-starred dishes as well as traditional Andalucian cuisine. The red tuna ‘descargamento’ with yellow pepper and lime dressing is a dish not to be missed.

fourseasons.com/madrid/dining/restaurants/dani/

Amós

Amós restaurant brings to Madrid for the first time, the cuisine of 3 Michelin star Executive Chef Jesús Sánchez. With dishes inspired from his ‘Cenador de Amós’ restaurant in Cantabria, the menu is a contemporary celebration of the exceptional kitchen of northern Spain, including fine cuts of meat, fish, seafood (and of course the best Cantabrian anchovies, perfect as an appetiser with a glass of white wine).

rosewoodhotels.com/en/villa-magna/dining/amos

Salvaje

Cuisine from faraway lands, exotic décor, and lively performances fuse to create an unforgettable and entertaining dining experience at Salvaje. Renowned in the Americas, Salvaje has now become the wild dining choice in Madrid. A huge golden rhinoceros hanging in the centre of the space sets the scene for an evening where you might drink a cocktail out of a Viking horn, or join the waiters, dancing to the rhythmic beats. For that special occasion or fun night out with friends, this is the place to be.

madrid.salvaje.world/

Sushita

Contemporary Japanese fusion cuisine is a global phenomenon, and Madrid has wholeheartedly embraced it with Sushita. The group has six restaurants across the capital, where menus include all the classics like sashimi, and sushi as well as salads and sweet treats, all prepared and presented in the unique Sushita style.

www.sushita.com/

DO Devour Madrid Food Tour

Eating your way through a destination is certainly a pleasurable way to get to know a place and Devour is renowned for its creative and ingenious tours. The Ultimate Spanish Cuisine Tour of Madrid promises the chance to try the city ‘star’ dishes across different neighbourhoods, starting with the famous churros and hotel chocolate and going onto neighbourhood bars and a city market.

devourtours.com/destinations/Spain/madrid/