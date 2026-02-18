Bernardo de Gálvez: A hero of American independence

Jennie Rhodes Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 13:27 Share

Bernardo de Gálvez led the Battle of Pensacola in 1781, which was a decisive moment in the victory over the British army during the American Revolutionary War (1775-83).

Born in Macharaviaya in 1746, De Gálvez would go on to become governor of Louisiana and viceroy of New Spain. Such was the importance and influence of his family that in the 18th century, Macharaviaya was considered one of the nerve centres of major political and military operations worldwide. In fact, this small village in the Axarquía was known as 'Little Madrid' and played a decisive role in events that shaped the course of the modern world.

The importance of Bernardo de Gálvez's role in the Revolutionary War was such that the island city of Galveston in Texas is named after him. The Order of Grenadiers and Ladies of Gálvez, which was founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1975 by Charles E. Barrera, Henry Guerra and the then Consul General Erik Martel to educate the public of Spain's and De Gálvez's contribution to American independence.

Since 2014 De Gálvez has been considered an 'honorary citizen' of the USA and a painting of him hangs in the Capitol building in Washington.

This year Macharaviaya is both organising and participating in a series of events to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the United States (America250).

The village's Gálvez museum currently has an exhibition, Macharaviaya Universal, which runs until Sunday 8 March and focuses on the important connection between the small Axarquía village and the USA.

The collection includes an extensive specialised bibliography, original documents, authentic weapons from the period, posters, paintings and the costumes used in the traditional historical reenactment of the Battle of Pensacola, which is reenacted in the village to mark American Independence Day on 4 July

Further commemorative events throughout the year include the village's annual Fourth of July celebrations, which include a reenactment of the Battle of Pensacola with members of the Orden de Granaderos y Damas de Gálvez de Macharaviaya in period costume.

There will also be an exhibition of the period costumes, made by members of the Orden, as well as other artifacts, which will travel around Spain, starting in Malaga in April.