EJASO strengthens its presence in Málaga and the Costa del Sol with the appointment of Agustín Cruz

National law firm EJASO, one of Spain’s leading legal practices, reinforces its presence in Andalusia through a strategic expansion in Málaga and the Costa del Sol, appointing lawyer Agustín Cruz as Managing Partner and head of the Real Estate and Construction Department.

With this appointment, EJASO consolidates its position in one of the most dynamic markets in the country, where growth in the real estate sector, international investment and technological development are reshaping the province’s economic landscape.

With more than 25 years of professional practice and over two thousand matters handled throughout his career, Agustín Cruz has built a highly specialised profile in real estate law, urban planning and construction law, advising developers, construction companies, architects, investment funds and national and international operators active in Málaga and the Costa del Sol.

His incorporation as a partner at EJASO reflects a strategic commitment to strengthening a high-level technical legal practice at a pivotal moment for the province. The dynamism of the real estate market, the increasing presence of foreign capital and growing regulatory complexity place specialised legal advice in a decisive position to ensure investment security and project viability.

Over more than two decades of practice, Agustín Cruz has led numerous complex disputes related to the real estate, construction and industrial sectors, consolidating a strong litigation practice. This courtroom experience has enabled him to develop a deep strategic understanding of conflict, which he now applies from a preventive perspective, anticipating risks and structuring projects to minimise legal contingencies before they materialise.

“Málaga is experiencing a period of enormous dynamism, but also increasing legal complexity. Today, a real estate project cannot be limited to a sound commercial transaction; it requires a solid legal architecture from the outset, control during execution and real defence capability should a dispute arise. The key lies in anticipating and protecting the investment before the problem appears,” states Agustín Cruz.

Specialisation in real estate and construction law on the Costa del Sol

The real estate market in Málaga and the Costa del Sol has evolved towards larger-scale transactions, greater international investment and increasing technical sophistication. In this context, legal advice ceases to be merely formal support and becomes a strategic element in the structuring, execution and defence of real estate projects.

In a market increasingly driven by international buyers, EJASO also provides strategic legal support for clients buying a home in Spain, offering comprehensive due diligence services that cover urban planning, title verification, regulatory compliance and construction risks. This rigorous legal review allows investors and private buyers alike to compare opportunities with confidence, protect their assets and move forward with transactions backed by full legal certainty.

Agustín Cruz.

Throughout his career, Agustín Cruz has been involved in significant developments and disputes in Málaga, the Costa del Sol and Barcelona, acting in matters such as liability for construction defects, contractual breaches, disputes during the execution phase of works and legal representation in highly complex litigation linked to the real estate and industrial sectors.

His practice combines preventive advisory work with solid litigation experience, a combination that has enabled him to lead defence strategies in proceedings of notable economic and technical impact, consolidating a strategic understanding of conflict that he now applies in the legal structuring of new projects.

This combination of preventive advice and strong litigation experience is now integrated into EJASO’s structure, a firm with extensive national presence and specialised teams in areas such as competition law, corporate and commercial law, tax, labour law, compliance, technology and restructuring. The firm’s presence in Málaga strengthens the local legal ecosystem at a time when growth in the real estate and technology sectors requires multidisciplinary structures capable of supporting large-scale projects with full legal certainty.

Institutional leadership and international projection

In addition to his professional career, Agustín Cruz maintains significant institutional activity. He is Honorary President of the European Lawyers’ Union (UAE) and chairs its Real Estate Commission, as well as leading the Málaga Hub Real Estate, a forum that connects the main operators in the sector within the province. He also organises and moderates the International Real Estate and Construction Law Forum, held biennially in Málaga and bringing together professionals and experts from different countries. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of the ALFIL Real Estate Chair at San Telmo Business School.

This European and sector-based projection reinforces EJASO’s expansion in Málaga, integrating the province into international legal and economic networks and consolidating a legal advisory offering aligned with the growth of Real Estate and the technological ecosystem on the Costa del Sol.

Legal certainty in an expanding market

The new real estate cycle in Málaga demands solid, multidisciplinary legal structures. Regulatory developments in housing, tourist rental regulation, technical building requirements, sustainability and compliance, together with the increasing sophistication of foreign investment, have heightened the need for specialised legal advice with real capacity for anticipation and defence.

“In a market like the current one, it is not enough to accompany the transaction; it must be properly designed from the outset and its potential conflict foreseen. Legal certainty is built before the problem arises,” notes Agustín Cruz.

EJASO’s expansion into Málaga responds precisely to this context. The firm, ranked among Spain’s leading law firms and with more than 300 professionals, provides a national and international structure capable of integrating real estate, corporate, tax, technology and compliance advice in highly complex projects. Its presence on the Costa del Sol strengthens the local business ecosystem at a time when the province is consolidating its position as one of the country’s most dynamic economic hubs.

Agustín Cruz’s international background, together with his ability to advise in English and French, and his knowledge of the European legal environment, consolidates a legal offering tailored to a province where foreign investment has already become one of the essential drivers of economic growth.

More information:

Address: C/ San Juan de los Reyes, 1. 3º planta. 29005. Centro Histórico. Málaga.

Phone: +34 691 797 330 / +34 951 839 224.

Web: https://www.agustincruzlegal.com/