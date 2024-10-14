Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Emergency services at the scene. Juan Flores
Young boy dies after falling from fourth floor of building in Seville
112 incident

Young boy dies after falling from fourth floor of building in Seville

Emergency services tried to revive the child but their efforts were in vain

ABC de Sevilla

Seville

Monday, 14 October 2024, 12:35

A minor has fallen from a high-rise flat in the Jardines de Hércules housing state in Seville in southern Spain. Emergency services were alerted on 112 at around 1.50pm hours on Sunday, 13 October, and both the health services and police rushed to the scene in the Bellavista neighbourhood. Although they tried to revive the child, he was pronounced dead.

Municipal sources said that the child, aged about twelve, fell from the block of flats next to the pharmacy on Calle Perséfone in the southern area of the city.

The Local Police force sent support workers to provide psychological assistance to the boy's parents.

National Police officers currently investigating the circumstances, without ruling out any hypothesis.

Some people said that they knew the victim, as well as his family, and said that they could not understand what might have happened. The National Police are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy of the minor for clues, which will be carried out the city's Institute of Forensic Medicine.

