Worker dies after scarf became entangled in conveyor belt of factory in Huelva
112 incident

Worker dies after scarf became entangled in conveyor belt of factory in Huelva

Emergency medical services on the scene could do nothing to save the 55-year-old woman's life and could only confirm her death

Europa Press

Friday, 17 January 2025, 09:32

A 55-year-old woman died on Thursday after the scarf she was wearing became entangled in a sorting conveyor belt at a factory in the town of El Campillo in Huelva province in Spain , according to 112 Andalucía.

The emergency service operators received the first of several calls just before 7am requesting urgent medical assistance for a woman who had fallen and was lying on the ground after the scarf she was wearing around her neck had become entangled in the machinery.

Immediately, the control room alerted the 061 health emergency service, the Guardia Civil, as well as the provincial fire brigade, who, although they went to the scene, were not required.

The medical services on the scene were unable to save the woman's life and were only able to confirm her death, and the Guardia Civil activated the judicial protocol. The labour inspectorate and the centre for the prevention of occupational risks have been informed of the incident by 112 Andalucía.

