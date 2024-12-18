New weather front could again bring rain to southern Spain

Almudena Nogués Málaga Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 05:28

After storm Dorotea - which has had a large part of the Andalusian coast, especially the province of Cadiz, in check due to strong winds - a new weather front, which is expected to pass through southern Spain today (Wednesday 18 December), could force us to open our umbrellas again in the middle of the week, in the run-up to Christmas. This unstable situation threatens to leave a sprinkling of rain in some parts of the region. Rainfall, as detailed by state weather agency (Aemet) will be more possible and intense in the Betic mountain ranges and unlikely on the Mediterranean side.

Furthermore, this episode could continue over the weekend. This is explained by the regional delegate of Aemet in Andalusia, Juan de Dios del Pino: "For Saturday, the arrival of a weak 'Dana' in the region is not ruled out, which could leave rain showers of no real importance together with some storms on the coast of Cadiz and Malaga, although there is still a long way to go to be able to classify its nature", he warned. For the moment, in Malaga province, Aemet has set a 90 to 100% chance of rain in inland areas such as Ronda and Antequera.

As for temperatures, Del Pino predicts a scenario of undulating maximum temperatures. "This Wednesday they will rise by around 3C and, when the aforementioned front passes through on Friday, they will fall by another three degrees. The minimum temperatures will remain the same, with the possibility of a very slight rise on Thursday," he pointed out. In Malaga, spring-like temperatures are expected on Thursday, with the mercury reaching 24C.

The wind, meanwhile, will continue to play a leading role. "Strong westerly gusts are expected on Thursday in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea, which could cause, like the warm terral wind, an increase in temperatures in Malaga," said the Aemet delegate.