These are the top ten all-inclusive, family-friendly hotels in Andalucía, according to Tripadvisor

Andalucía is a tourist destination that combines history, culture, gastronomy and natural beauty in a unique way. Its charming towns, golden beaches and picturesque landscapes make it a dream destination for visitors of all ages. When it comes to family holidays , the region does not disappoint, offering a wide range of all-inclusive hotels that combine comfort, entertainment and relaxation. To help travellers choose the perfect place for their family getaway, Tripadvisor, one of the leading travel review sites, has compiled a list of the top ten all-inclusive hotels in Andalucía.

Below, we will dive into this meticulously selected list, exploring the unique features of each hotel and what makes them stand out as ideal destinations for families looking for an unforgettable holiday experience.

Iberostar Royal Andalus

Hotel Iberostar Royal Andalus. Tripadvisor

Located in front of the vast La Barrosa beach, the Iberostar Royal Andalus stands as a bastion of comfort and family entertainment. This four-star hotel, open all year round, is an oasis of fun and relaxation for guests of all ages. From the exciting Star Camp, designed especially for youngsters, to the fitness and wellness offerings for adults, every member of the family finds their own paradise at this destination.

Facilities include a swimming pool with a fun pirate ship for the little ones, as well as a gym, padel tennis and full tennis courts plus aspa with wet areas and treatments for adults. In addition, golf-lovers can enjoy the nearby course designed by the legendary Severiano Ballesteros.

The dining experience is equally enticing, with a buffet restaurant offering local culinary delights and a relaxed atmosphere at the chiringuito Sea Soul by Cataria. In addition, the commitment to sustainability is reflected in rooms free of single-use plastics as part of Iberostar's "Wave of change" scheme.

Hotel Spa Benalmádena Palace

Hotel Spa Benalmádena Palace Tripadvisor

Nestled in Benalmádena, the Hotel Spa Benalmádena Palace is a haven for those looking to relax and unwind. Renowned for its family atmosphere and proximity to local attractions , this hotel offers first-class amenities and exceptional hospitality.

Rooms are designed for maximum comfort, with flat-screen TVs, refrigerators and air conditioning. In addition, guests can enjoy free wi-fi and room service during their stay. Facilities also include a heated swimming pool and abreakfast that promises to get each day off to a special start.

With landmarks such as the Hindu temple and Bil Bil castle within walking distance, the Benalmadena Palace Spa Hotel makes an ideal base for exploring the town's local treasures.

Barceló Marbella

Hotel Barceló Marbella. Tripadvisor

Located in the exclusive urbanisation of Guadalmina in Marbella, the Barceló Marbella offers a unique accommodation experience, with spacious rooms and excellent services that guarantee an unforgettable stay.

From the wellness centre with gym, sauna and Turkish bath to the Gastrobar La Santa Maria, where guests can indulge in a fusion of international and local cuisine, every detail is carefully designed to satisfy the most discerning guests. The gastronomic offer is complemented by a poolside food truck, offering a more informal but equally delicious dining experience.

For those seeking a superior level of comfort, the hotel's Premium Club offers exclusive services and a well-equipped convention centre for business events or special celebrations.

Grand Hotel Elba Estepona & Thalasso Spa

Grand Hotel Elba Estepona & Thalasso Spa. Tripadvisor

In Estepona, the Gran Hotel Elba Estepona & Thalasso Spa presents itself as a great alternative for holidaymakers seeking relaxation and luxury on the coast. With its focus on wellness and comfort, this hotel captivates its guests with a wide range of services and a privileged location.

Rooms are equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs and free wi-fi, while facilities include a swimming pool and poolside bar to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. With dining options ranging from a buffet restaurant to local wine bars, guests can savour the best of regional and international cuisine during their stay.

With nearby landmarks such as Estepona's bullring and promenade, the Gran Hotel Elba Estepona & Thalasso Spa offers an ideal base for exploring the beauty of the region.

Sun Guadalmar

Hotel Sol Guadalmar. Tripadvisor

Located in Malaga, the Sol Guadalmar offers a unique seaside experience in the luxurious urbanisation of Guadalmar. With rooms with sea views, an extensive gastronomic offer and three swimming pools, this hotel is the perfect place to relax and explore the wonders of the Costa del Sol.

From beach days to visits to Malaga city centre, every moment at the Sol Guadalmar is full of possibilities. With a gym, sauna and hydromassage for body care, as well as pools for children and adults to enjoy the sun, this hotel offers options for all tastes.

The dining experience is equally enticing, with international and local dishes available at the buffet and more casual options at thepoolsidefoodtruck. With modern comforts and a relaxed atmosphere, the Sol Guadalmar promises an unforgettable holiday in the Costa del Sol sunshine.

Iberostar Selection Marbella Coral Beach

Hotel Iberostar Selection Marbella Coral Beach. Tripadvisor

On Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, the Iberostar Selection Marbella Coral Beach offers an experience of luxury and tranquillity. With its Mediterranean style and a wide range of services, this hotel is the ideal destination for those seeking the ultimate in relaxation and comfort.

With 170 state-of-the-art rooms and suites, the hotel offers free premium wi-fi, two swimming pools, fitness room andmassage service for the enjoyment of its guests. In addition, the hotel's buffet restaurant and bars satisfy the most discerning palates with a variety of dining options. With a privileged beachfront location and world-class services, the Iberostar Selection Marbella Coral Beach is the perfect destination for an unforgettable holiday on the Costa del Sol.

Hotel Riu Costa del Sol

Hotel Riu Costa del Sol. Tripadvisor

Located in Torremolinos, Hotel Riu Costa del Sol offers an exclusive 24-hour all- inclusive service. With 621 comfortable rooms and a privileged location just 50 metres from Bajondillo beach, this hotel is the ideal place to enjoy the charm of Malaga and the beauty of the Mediterranean.

With a spa, gym andRiuFitfitness programme, as well as four swimming pools and aRiuLandchildren'sprogramme, the hotel offers entertainment for the whole family. The gastronomic offering is equally impressive, with three restaurants offering a variety of international, Andalusian and Italian dishes. A popular choice for those looking for a carefree holiday on the Costa del Sol.

Playaballena Hotel

Playaballena Hotel Tripadvisor

In the town of Rota, Cadiz province, the Playaballena Hotel offers a complete holiday experience with a wide range of services and activities. From nightly shows to themed parties for children, this hotel prides itself on offering entertainment for the whole family.

With spacious and well-equipped rooms, as well as facilities such as jacuzzi andheatedswimmingpool, guests can enjoy maximum comfort during their stay. The gastronomic offer includes a buffet restaurant with children's options, livecooking and specialmenus, as well as a cocktail lounge bar and a BeachClub to enjoy the seaside atmosphere. With its location close to other beaches in the province, the Playaballena Hotel offers an ideal base for exploring the natural beauty of the region.

Iberostar Málaga Playa

Aerial view of Iberostar Málaga Playa. Tripadvisor

With its inviting Moorish-style design and a beachfront location in Torrox-Costa, the Iberostar Málaga Playa is a haven of relaxation and entertainment on the Costa del Sol. With 413 rooms and suites, as well as a wide range of services and facilities, this hotel is a popular choice for couples and families alike.

From the play pool with waterslides to the Sensations spa, free premium wi-fi and sports activities, the hotel offers something for everyone. With dining options including a buffetrestaurant, fourbars and nightlyentertainment, guests can enjoy a carefree all-inclusive experience.

Estival Torrequebrada

Aerial view of the hotel Estival Torrequebrada. Tripadvisor

With a privileged location on the beachfront of Benalmádena Costa, the Estival Torrequebrada is a safe bet for both leisure and business. With a delicious gastronomic offer, extensive gardens, shows in its Sala Fortuna and acasino, this hotel offers a unique experience on the Costa del Sol.

With fully equipped meeting rooms, entertainment activities and wellness for relaxation, the Estival Torrequebrada is a popular choice for those looking for a great holiday, but also if you are looking for a hotel for business purposes. With its luxurious ambience and its proximity to Marbella and Malaga, this hotel offers the best of the Costa del Sol in one destination.