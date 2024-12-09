This is the town in Andalucía that is among the ten most beautiful in Spain, according to National Geographic

J. M. Cadiz Monday, 9 December 2024, 11:12

Spain stands out for the diversity and beauty of its cities, towns and villages. That is why National Geographic travel magazine has compiled a list of the towns it recommends visiting before the end of 2024.

Among the top ten towns in the ranking, there is only one in the Andalucía region. It is Olvera, in tenth place, famous for its monumental castle and the imposing church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación.

This National Geographic list offers a total of 100 locations nationwide but, if we only consider the recommendations for the Andalucía region, the publication has highlighted 12 towns located in the provinces of Cadiz, Malaga, Huelva, Jaén and Cordoba. The provinces of Seville and Almeria are not represented in the list.

Cadiz

The province of Cádiz is the province that contributes the most towns to the National Geographic list, with a total of four. These are Olvera, Zahara de la Sierra, Setenil de las Bodegas and Vejer de la Frontera. Spectacular towns which, according to the publication, are perfect for enjoying rural tourism.

Granada

After Cadiz, the province with the largest representation is Granada, which contributes towns to the list. Guadix is one of them, which stands out for being the largest concentration in Europe of inhabited troglodyte dwellings with two thousand cave houses. They also recommend visiting Montefrío and its imposing rock, as well as Pampaneira, a treasure of the Alpujarra.

Malaga

Malaga offers a total of two locations are a must to visit: Frigiliana, in the heart of the Axarquia region and framed by the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama Natural Park; and Casares, a village located in the heights halfway between the Ronda mountain range and the Sierra Bermeja mountain range.

Huelva, Jaén and Cordoba

In the case of the provinces of Huelva, Jaén and Cordoba, National Geographic's list highlights one town in each of them. In Cordoba, the most outstanding spot is Zuheros, located in the Sierra Subbetica Natural Park. In Jaén, the publishers recommend a visit to Cazorla, which gives its name to one of the three sierras in the Sierra de Cazorla, Segura y las Villas Nature Reserve. In Huelva, the municipality of choice is Aracena, which stands out for its traditional and monumental architecture.