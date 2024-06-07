This is the longest swimming pool in Europe, and it just so happens to be in Andalucía

D. C. Jaén Friday, 7 June 2024, 11:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Summer is here, temperatures are rising and municipal swimming pools are re-opening all over Spain. But there is one pool that stands out above the rest, as it is the longest in Europe, and it just so happens to be in Andalucía.

This is the Amurjo natural pool, 85 metres long that usually opens its gates mid-June. This pool is located in Orcera, in the heart of the Sierra de Segura, in the province of Jaén.

The honour of being called the longest swimming pool in Europe is disputed by the Riosequillo swimming pool, located in Madrid, which measures 4,500 square metres and has a capacity of 2,305 people. Still, due to the particular shape of the Riosequillo pool, the Orcera pool still holds this record purely on its length.

It should be noted that Orcera's municipal swimming pool was built way back in 1972 that, according to the local council, "has been improved year after year to achieve the appearance it has today."

The swimming pool generates 15 direct jobs annually during the summer season. This is in addition to the 31 jobs generated during the summer season by three hospitality and service companies located next to the pool.

Added to this, the town hall highlights "the positive impact that the volume of visitors has on the rest of the village traders, local suppliers, the sale of olive oil and typical products from the area."

Orcera council also explains that the pools, with the exception of the salt-water pools, are emptied at the end of the season. That water is not wasted, but recycled back into the water resources used by the local community for irrigation purposes.