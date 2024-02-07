Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pictures posted by @patagadr of her breakfast in Granada have gone viral.
This is the 2.40 euro breakfast in Spain that quickly went viral
Quirky news

This is the 2.40 euro breakfast in Spain that quickly went viral

Pictures posted by a social media user of her first meal of the day in Granada have whetted appetites across the country

Ideal

Granada

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 21:39

Compartir

Breakfast in Andalucía is something that Andalusians love. From the 'pitufo' in Malaga to the 'rebanás' in Cadiz and 'tostadas' in Granada, all the provinces have something characteristic in the first meal of the day.

Well, now on social media, specifically on X, a tweet published by the user @patagadr has gone viral, in which she gave an account of the breakfast she had enjoyed in a bar in Granada. In fact, in the Zaidín district.

"In my neighbourhood in Granada you can have breakfast for €2.40, don't beat it, match it for me. There are no other breakfasts like the ones in Andalucía," she wrote.

Related article

The price of the breakfast, just 2.40 euros for a large 'tostada' (toast) and a coffee, accompanied by another image with the prices of the establishment's menu, has provoked a multitude of reactions to the comment, which in just 24 hours has received more than 2,000 'likes'.

"Here that doesn't cost below 5 euros," responded an X user who lives in Madrid. There were also other responses from a large part of the country posting details of their own breakfasts, for example from Extremadura and Galicia.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British centenarian who lives independently in Benalmádena says the secret to long life is 'chocolate and whisky'
  2. 2 Bodies of three missing people are found after five-storey building collapse in Barcelona
  3. 3 Farmers' protests cause traffic chaos as hundreds of tractors block port in Malaga and logistics centre in Antequera
  4. 4 'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
  5. 5 Gibraltar monkey finally captured in Spain's La Linea de la Concepción two days after crossing over the border
  6. 6 New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase
  7. 7 Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort
  8. 8 Farmers' protest winds down in city after huge demonstrations in Malaga, Antequera and Ronda
  9. 9 Long-running dispute between traders and Puerto Banús management company rumbles on
  10. 10 Malaga Airport train station's broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad