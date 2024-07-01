These are the 16 public holidays on which shops in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol can open in 2025

Ester Requena Malaga Monday, 1 July 2024, 13:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The public holidays on which shops will be able open on the Costa del Sol, across Malaga province and the wider Andalusian region in 2025 are already known.

The Junta de Andalucía's Consejería de Empleo, Empresa y Trabajo Autónomo will authorise commercial establishments to open 16 public holidays in 2025. Likewise, local town halls will be able to request a change of up to two Sundays and public holidays, according to the order published today (Monday 1 July) in the Official Gazette of the regional government (BOJA).

Shops will be able to open in the Andalucía region on 5 January, 15 August and 21 December, as well as on 12 January (Sunday), 17 April (Thursday), 29 June (Sunday), 6 July (Sunday), 3 August (Sunday), 31 August (Sunday), 13 October (Monday), 1 November (Saturday), 30 November (Sunday), 6 December (Saturday), 14 December (Sunday), 21 December (Sunday) and 28 December (Sunday).

The winter sales are established from 7 January to 7 March, while the summer sales are set from 1 July to 31 August. The Junta also applies the criteria for opening on Sundays and public holidays for the Christmas campaign, which will run from the Sunday after the fourth Thursday in November to 24 December, and for Epiphany, from 26 December to 5 January, according to the order published in the BOJA.