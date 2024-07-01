Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
These are the 16 public holidays on which shops in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol can open in 2025
Retail

These are the 16 public holidays on which shops in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol can open in 2025

The Junta de Andalucía has revealed the holiday dates on which stores will be allowed to open across the region next year

Ester Requena

Malaga

Monday, 1 July 2024, 13:28

Opciones para compartir

The public holidays on which shops will be able open on the Costa del Sol, across Malaga province and the wider Andalusian region in 2025 are already known.

The Junta de Andalucía's Consejería de Empleo, Empresa y Trabajo Autónomo will authorise commercial establishments to open 16 public holidays in 2025. Likewise, local town halls will be able to request a change of up to two Sundays and public holidays, according to the order published today (Monday 1 July) in the Official Gazette of the regional government (BOJA).

Shops will be able to open in the Andalucía region on 5 January, 15 August and 21 December, as well as on 12 January (Sunday), 17 April (Thursday), 29 June (Sunday), 6 July (Sunday), 3 August (Sunday), 31 August (Sunday), 13 October (Monday), 1 November (Saturday), 30 November (Sunday), 6 December (Saturday), 14 December (Sunday), 21 December (Sunday) and 28 December (Sunday).

The winter sales are established from 7 January to 7 March, while the summer sales are set from 1 July to 31 August. The Junta also applies the criteria for opening on Sundays and public holidays for the Christmas campaign, which will run from the Sunday after the fourth Thursday in November to 24 December, and for Epiphany, from 26 December to 5 January, according to the order published in the BOJA.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Expansion plan for old Puerto Banús bullring gets green light
  2. 2 Association to protect community homeowners is born on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Single-person households will be most common in Malaga province by 2039
  4. 4 Renowned bands and DJs to perform at five-night Fiesta Marbella festival
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town creates almost 6,000 free parking spaces for peak summer holiday season
  6. 6 Julian's Books in Fuengirola, founded by an American journalist, closes after 58 years
  7. 7 Eight-year-old British skater heads to world championships
  8. 8 Costa del Sol's 'treasure cave' marks 50 years since it opened to visitors
  9. 9 These are three of the towns on the Costa del Sol where you can do yoga and Pilates on the beach
  10. 10 It's the Final Countdown to the Weekend Beach festival as it gets ready for Europe

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad