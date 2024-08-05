Your all-season getaway: these are the dreamiest parador hotels in Andalucía

R.V. Monday, 5 August 2024, 13:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

If there is any truly prestigious, unique hotel accommodation in Spain, it has to be the Paradors . The region of Andalucía is one of the most visited in Spain and the parador chain has 16 places spread over all eight Andalusian provinces .

The history of the Paradores de España began in 1928 with the inauguration of the Parador de Turismo de Gredos. Its origins, however, date back to 1910 when the government of José Canalejas commissioned the Marquis de la Vega Inclán with the project of creating a hotel structure whose establishments would provide accommodation for travellers, while at the same time improving the country's international image. This especially Spanish brand of hotel accommodation has survived to the present day and, contrary to what it might seem, is available to everyone, not just the very rich.

Sleeping, eating or simply visiting one of the places in the network of paradors is a delight for the senses, a quality experience, a luxury to be repeated. It is worth noting that, among many others, there are paradors in nine cities declared as World Heritage sites. More than half of these hotels in the network are located in monumental settings, and others allow you to stay in national parks and in Spain's most interesting natural locations. In total, there are 97 paradors with more than 10,000 beds available .

In Andalucía there are 16 of these 97 spread over the eight Andalusian provinces. Malaga province has the most paradors (five), followed by Jaén with three, and two each in Huelva and Cadiz. This leaves Seville, Granada, Cordoba and Almería with one apiece.

On the coast or inland, in a moorish fortress or in Renaissance buildings, they are all located in spectacular settings. We take a look at the most outstanding ones:

In the Alhambra itself

The Parador de Granada is located in a former Franciscan convent. PARADORES

When it comes to location there is no greater one than the Parador de Granada . In the Alhambra itself, among gardens and fountains and in the heart of the city's history. It is located in a former Franciscan convent built at the orders of the Catholic Monarchs over a 13th century Nasrid palace, some remains of which are preserved (the Al Qubba and the Nasrid Hall). Its decoration is in perfect harmony with its surroundings, not only of the monumental site that is the Alhambra, but of the whole city. The cloisters and the interior rooms are decorated with works of art and exceptional pieces of furniture.

Undoubtedly a simply magical place. A hotel that, like all those in the network, stands out for the comfort of its rooms and the quality of its service, but also because it allows you to enjoy an idyllic setting. For example, where better to have an aperitif or dinner than on a terrace with unique views of the gardens of the Generalife ?

Parador de Carmona

Aerial view of the Parador de Carmona PARADORES

The Moorish influence is also evident in another imposing Andalusian parador: the one in Carmona. Although it is less than half an hour from the city of Seville, Carmona and its parador invite you to stay there for several days. The views, perched on top of a promontory, are breathtaking. The beauty and tranquillity of the surroundings are relaxing. The building stands on the ruins of a 14th century Moorish fortress and offers a charming interior courtyard surrounded by peaceful sitting rooms. The restaurant, a former refectory, is one of the most spectacular in the Parador network, offering beautiful views of the pool and the bright Andalusian skyline, as well as traditional cuisine.

In addition, its proximity to the Andalusian capital makes it one of the most popular hotels in the Parador network among travellers visiting our region.

Parador de Jaén

Parador de Jaén, next to the Castle of Santa Catalina PARADORES

Another spectacular skyline that can be seen from a Parador is that of Jaén. This hotel, located on Santa Catalina Mount next to the castle of the same name, serves as a starting point to discover all the charm of the Andalusian Renaissance. The monumental aspect of its interior really shows in the impressive, 20-metre high crossed arches in the main hall, the dining room and the rooms with impressive panoramic views of the city.

Just 45 minutes away by car, we find another spectacular parador, the one in the World Heritage city of Úbeda . Located in a 16th century Renaissance palace, in one of the city's monumental squares and just a short walk from the city's sights such as the sacred Chapel of the Saviour, the palace of the Marquis of Mancera and the Vázquez Molina palace, now the Town Hall.

At the foot of Doñana

Impressive location of the Parador of Mazagón Paradores

We come across the sea at the next stop on this route through Andalucía's paradors. In Mazagón the blue of the Atlantic and the sky merge with the greenery of Doñana National Park. It is an ideal place to enjoy a few days of rest surrounded by nature, but also to use as a base camp to visit the beaches of the Costa de la Luz or to take a trip to nearby Portugal .

In addition to all its charms, the hotel's culinary offer, which brings together products from the sea (shrimps, clams and prawns) and from the mountainous lands nearby Jabugo ham, pork loin and Iberian pâté. Thanks to the good weather on the coast of Huelva, it is a year-round destination, so why not visit at Christmas?

The most impressive views

Parador de Ronda, over the Tajo gorge Paradores

With a modern and functional interior and stunning views. The Parador de Ronda accompanies the spectacular scenery of this town in Malaga province to provide its guests with a visit to remember. The establishment was built on the site of the old Town Hall and is located in an impressive part of the town with unique views over the Tajo de Ronda, a 120-metre-deep gorge.

With such a bullfighting tradition a visit to the monumental bullring, very close to the parador, is a must. Also just a stone's throw from the hotel is the New Bridge , an impressive 98-metre-high bridge made of ashlars (large squares of cut stone) extracted from the bottom of the Tajo gorge to connect the old quarter of the town with the modern quarter. Nature lovers are the typical clients of this parador, as the mountain town is located between several protected areas and the Natural Parks of Sierra de la Grazalema, Sierra de las Nieves and Los Alcornocales.