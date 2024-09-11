Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Land scorched by forest fires in Andalucía this summer is below average for last decade
Land scorched by forest fires in Andalucía this summer is below average for last decade

The number of wildfires recorded in the region is also well below the average, however authorities are urging people not to be complacent

Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 09:49

The number of hectares burnt by forest fires this summer in Andalucía is below the average for the last decade, as well as the number of fires recorded.

Andalusian regional minister of the presidency Antonio Sanz confirmed the figures in an interview on Canal Sur Televisión. He said that "83% of the fires" that have been recorded in Andalucía this season "have remained as mere outbreaks", something that he linked to "the effective and rapid response of the Junta's Plan Infoca brigade".

Some 459 forest fires have been recorded this summer, below the average for the decade, which is 604, Sanz said. Some 83% of these were just outbreaks, with the majority occurring in Huelva and Malaga provinces, he added.

Sanz also said that 5,800 hectares was scorched by fire this summer, well below the average for the decade which is 7,300 hectares. However, he warned people not to be complacent as warm temperatures continue to be recorded throughout the region.

He also pointed out that "we have the best Plan Infoca in Europe with the best professionals", and said the region is "going to invest 150 million euros more in improvements" in the strategy against forest fires.

