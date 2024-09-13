Junta launches campaign to cover over 1,000 teachers on sick leave in Andalucía

SUR Friday, 13 September 2024, 15:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Andalucía's regional minister for educational development and vocational training, Carmen Castillo, has announced that this Monday an special call for applications will be made to cover "unexpected absences" of teachers whose return to work was planned from 2 September in order to guarantee posts being covered.

There are currently more than 1,000 absences that have been notified by the region's schools, according to the figures provided by the regional ministry to Europa Press, but the ministry is guaranteeing that the posts will be covered "one hundred per cent".

In the press release pertaining to this matter Castillo's department explained that the regional ministry "anticipated this summer the allocation of vacancies for the 2024/2025 academic year in the placement of staff." In total 38,412 teaching positions were awarded, also accounting for transfers and retirements as well as the staff increases that took place in July.

On 4 September, taking the figures from the computer system for the filling of vacant posts caused by retirements and transfers plus interim positions given by the regional ministry, "591 vacancies in the teaching staff have been announced, thus making it easier to fill them with the best-placed staff in the pool [of qualified teachers] before proceeding to replace 100% of the vacancies caused by notified absences from the centres of education as of 1 September, which will be put through the computer system this coming Monday together with vacancies in secondary education and other teaching levels for the start of the school year."

In addition, the Junta's statement makes it clear that a second call will have been run through the computer system on Thursday 12 September to "cover all the necessary places at that time". In response to questions from the media at the press conference in Huércal de Almería, regional minister Carmen Castillo stressed the "effort" made by her department to place "40,000 teachers [in post] throughout July and August" so that all schools would have their teaching staff ready, when this task was typically done "at the beginning of September".

"In this first week we have placed the people who came from inter-territorial, inter-provincial transfers, people who for various reasons were not assigned to a post due to unforeseen vacancies," she explained before making assurances that the vacancies not covered in education centres at the moment correspond to teachers who did not return to work on 2 September "for various reasons", mainly due to medical "sick leave".

"These posts were indeed allocated and were indeed filled," stated Castillo, who justified the impossibility of foreseeing that these new posts would not be filled for medical reasons, although she trusts that the situation will be resolved after Monday's call for applications.