Junta would welcome declaration of 'housing emergency' to help speed up construction in Malaga

The Andalusian regional government has welcomed the suggestion presented by Spain's federation of construction entrepreneurs (Fadeco) to the draft bill of the new regional housing law where the employers' association proposes the declaration of a "housing emergency" in some areas of Malaga province to speed up the construction of both subsidised and free housing, one of the main problems currently affecting people. In the same vein, the Malaga city council also considers this initiative to be positive.

"It doesn't sound too bad," said Carolina España from the Junta de Andalucía, when she was asked about the issue on the TV programme La Alameda on Thursday 3 October. However, she added that the proposal must now be studied from a legal point of view and from the point of view of legal certainty.

España agreed with her regional government colleague Rocío Díaz, who said, when asked by SUR, that it is now time to study and evaluate the different contributions to the regulations, both from Fadeco and from other institutions, organisations and groups, because the Andalusian government intends to "listen to any contribution so that this law, unlike the state law, is born out of consensus and dialogue".

Processing

España stressed that the housing law being prepared by the regional government headed by Juanma Moreno, which is expected to be approved at the beginning of next year, aims to "facilitate and speed up" the construction of housing. She considered that the proposal of the construction employers' association to address the problem of access to housing as an emergency situation as happened during the Covid-19 pandemic or the measures promoted to address the problems caused by the drought, "does not look bad".

The spokesperson for the Junta admitted that the current procedures and deadlines are "excessively long", which delays the development of housing projects. For this reason she also called for a modification of these regulations, especially with regard to the "fundamental" problem of land. "It is in urban development where this process needs to be speeded up," he said.

From Malaga city hall sources explained that they are preparing proposals to present to the draft bill for the Andalusian housing law which will be along the lines of "we have to build twice as much housing, in half the time and more affordable" and they stated that they will support all initiatives and measures that go in this direction.

Malaga city hall considers the measure positive and proposes to declare affordable housing issues to be of autonomous interest.

In this respect, it considered that Fadeco's proposal "goes along these lines" and added that there are others, such as declaring affordable housing issues of regional interest in areas where this is necessary, which "would allow administrative times to be shortened by more than half", according to the sources.

On the other hand, Carolina España described as "blackmail" the proposal made by the Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez, that the regions that do not apply the state housing law will receive less public funding and called on the government to sit down and talk to the regional executives. The spokesperson described the state housing law as "nonsense" and denounced its negative effects, such as limiting the price of properties because this has led to less supply and the fact that the law does not protect homeowners.