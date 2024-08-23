Risk of thunderstorms and showers in parts of Andalucía from today onwards

SUR / Europa Press Malaga Friday, 23 August 2024, 08:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Although in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol the heat and the sultry weather will continue to be the normal these coming days, from this Friday onwards (23 August) Spain's state weather agency is forecasting thunderstorms in several parts of Andalucía, which may even bring hail. It so happens that today there are warnings in the region for both high temperatures and occasional thunderstorms.

Aemet forecasts for this Friday in Andalucía low cloudy skies in general, but there will be occasional showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, which will be more likely and intense in the northeastern mountain ranges of the region, where they may be locally strong and even be accompanied by very strong gusts of wind and hail.

There will be intervals of low cloud and morning mist in the southwest of the region and on the Mediterranean coast. Meanwhile, in the inland areas the clouds may vary throughout the morning, and occasional showers and thunderstorms will occur in the afternoon, being more likely and intense in the northwest mountains, where they may also be locally strong. A yellow risk of thunderstorms has been activated from 2pm to 10pm in the sierras of Cazorla and Segura de Jaén.

On the other hand, a yellow heat warning has been activated between 1pm and 9pm in the countryside areas of Cordoba province, where the mercury may reach 38C, while in the Guadalquivir valley temperatures will remain high. In the rest of the region no major changes are expected although they may rise slightly.

Areas of Spain with weather alerts activated this Friday, 23 August. Aemet

Winds will range from light to moderate easterly on the Mediterranean coast and westerly in the rest of Andalucía, more intense in the stormy areas. In addition, the westerly wind will be occasionally strong in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, and may change to easterly in the evening.

In Malaga and along the Costa del Sol, both today (Friday) and over the weekend, temperatures will remain largely unchanged, with highs around 32C giving a feeling of sultry weather. At the moment, there are no forecasts for the return of the hot 'terral' wind to the province as reported on the SUR blog Rayos y Tormentas.