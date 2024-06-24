Renfe launches special summer rail travel campaign in Spain with high-speed journeys from only 7 euros

SUR Malaga Monday, 24 June 2024, 15:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state railway operator Renfe has launched a new campaign in Spain offering cheaper 'Superprecios' fares - some as low as seven euros - to travel between various destinations between 22 July and 8 September.

Tickets for the offer were launched this Monday 24 June (today) and are available on Renfe's website and in the rest of the usual sales channels until 1 July. The tickets will be valid for the company's high speed AVE and Avlo services and Larga Distancia trains, with fares starting at seven euros for some of the budget service Avlo journeys.

Customers will be able to snap up tickets from 18 euros to travel from Madrid to Seville, Granada, Algeciras and Almeria; tickets from 24 euros to travel to Malaga and Huelva; and tickets from 34 euros to travel to Cadiz. Passengers will also be able to pay just 14 euros to travel between Madrid and Valencia, and 15 euros to travel from Madrid to Zaragoza, Pamplona, Logroño or Burgos.

The rail operator will also offer tickets from 18 euros to travel between Madrid and Barcelona, Lleida and Camp de Tarragona; or between Madrid and Seville, Granada, Algeciras, Almeria and Extremadura.

The daily circulation of all Renfe trains (passenger and freight) avoids the emission of 4.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) each year and represents an energy saving equivalent to more than 1.1 million tonnes of oil, the operator added in its campaign launch.

"Renfe's electric passenger and freight trains guarantee that they do not produce direct emissions (there are no combustion processes) and as the electrical energy is 100% renewable, we can speak of decarbonisation or carbon neutrality, as there are no indirect emissions at source either," the company said.