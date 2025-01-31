Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Primark is looking for workers for several of its stores across Andalucía. IDEAL
No experience required: Primark jobs in Andalucía paying from 1,457 euros monthly
Employment

No experience required: Primark jobs in Andalucía paying from 1,457 euros monthly

The retail chain specialising in low-cost clothing and homeware offers contracts ranging from full-time, part-time or weekend working

L. L.

Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:06

Primark is offering employment contracts in Andalucía for people with no experience (in some cases). The Irish company has announced that it needs to boost its workforce in several of its stores located in this region.

The low-cost clothing brand is offering contracts ranging from full-time to part-time or even just weekend working.

To apply for these vacancies you have to submit your CV online to Primark as they do not accept CVs in person at the stores. The interesting thing about these vacancies is that work experience is hardly required and salaries start from 1,457 euros per month.

The vacancies available in Andalucía are as follows:

- Shop Assistant in Marbella (Malaga province): part-time contract.

- Team Manager in the Primark store in the Larios shopping centre (Malaga city): full time contract.

- Shop assistant at Primark in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola (Malaga province): part-time contract.

- Team Manager in Granada: full-time contract.

- Department Manager and Visual Merchandising Manager in Primark at the Torrecárdenas shopping centre (Almeria): both are FT positions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena to welcome in Chinese New Year with day of festivities
  2. 2 Shock in Boston over death of Jesuit priest in Malaga
  3. 3 Damp walls in your house?
  4. 4 Torremolinos complies with accessibility standards in revamped El Pinillo district
  5. 5 Fuengirola gets ready for its week dedicated to love
  6. 6 Big increase in people using recently renovated library in Benalmádena during first week of opening
  7. 7 Celebrating almost two years of The Pool Marbella: a Community built on collaboration and growth
  8. 8 El Lodge and Maribel: warmth and comfort in two exclusive mountain retreats
  9. 9 Malaga's Hospital Clínico workers warn that emergency department is on the verge of collapse
  10. 10 Two winter storms bring bad weather to northern Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish No experience required: Primark jobs in Andalucía paying from 1,457 euros monthly