No experience required: Primark jobs in Andalucía paying from 1,457 euros monthly

Primark is looking for workers for several of its stores across Andalucía.

Primark is offering employment contracts in Andalucía for people with no experience (in some cases). The Irish company has announced that it needs to boost its workforce in several of its stores located in this region.

The low-cost clothing brand is offering contracts ranging from full-time to part-time or even just weekend working.

To apply for these vacancies you have to submit your CV online to Primark as they do not accept CVs in person at the stores. The interesting thing about these vacancies is that work experience is hardly required and salaries start from 1,457 euros per month.

The vacancies available in Andalucía are as follows:

- Shop Assistant in Marbella (Malaga province): part-time contract.

- Team Manager in the Primark store in the Larios shopping centre (Malaga city): full time contract.

- Shop assistant at Primark in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola (Malaga province): part-time contract.

- Team Manager in Granada: full-time contract.

- Department Manager and Visual Merchandising Manager in Primark at the Torrecárdenas shopping centre (Almeria): both are FT positions.