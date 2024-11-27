Primark launches job offers across Andalucía with salaries of 1,800 euros The retail giant is looking to bolster its workforce ahead of the busy Christmas shopping period

Primark is looking for workers for several shops in the region

C. L. Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 19:36

Primark is launching multiple job offers across its stores in Andalucía as it looks to bolster its workforce ahead of the busy Christmas shopping period. The Irish clothing and accessories chain, which belongs to the Associated British Foods group, is mainly looking for shop assistants. The retail giant is offering full-time, part-time and weekend contracts.

According to Primark's website, it needs to recruit shop assistants in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Cadiz and Seville, for the upcoming Christmas period.

Some of the job offers it has launched in Andalucía are:

- P&C in the 'business partner area' of the Larios Shopping Centre in Malaga

- Part-time shop assistant at the CC Puerta Europa in Algeciras (Cádiz).

- Part-time shop assistant in the Bahía Sur Shopping Centre in Cádiz

- Shop assistant (20 hours per week) in Seville, to work from 3pm until midnight.

- Full-time team manager in Granada

- Part-time shop assistant in Marbella (Malaga)

- Full-time P&C supervisor at the Larios Shopping Centre in Malaga

- Secretary for weekends in Torre Sevilla

- Full-time team manager for Bahía Sur in Cádiz

How to apply

The job offers include the possibility to choose various time slots that suit your needs. In addition, the employee is granted discounts when purchasing products from its collections, with the possibility of promotion within the company. Primark is offering future employees a gross salary of around 1,800 euros per month.

Those interested must send their CV online and participate in the subsequent various recruitment processes.

- Go to the Primark website

- Filter the search by choosing 'Spain' under 'country' and 'Andalucía' under 'region'

- A list of available job offers will appear

- Click on the one you are most interested in to see their working conditions in more detail

- Click on the 'apply' button

- Log in to your account with your email address and password, in order to send your CV

- To register, click on 'don't have an account yet?' and click on 'sign in'

- You can also log in with your LinkedIn, Facebook or X profile