Over 100 elderly have died due to heat in Andalucía region so far this summer
There have been 1,770 deaths in Spain since 20 June related to high temperatures

Friday, 16 August 2024, 14:26

A total of 117 people have died in southern Spain's Andalucía region from heat-related causes since the start of the summer, according to estimates made by the system for monitoring daily mortality from all causes (MoMo), developed by Madrid's Carlos III Institute of Health (ISCIII).

By sex, the institute estimates 44 heat-related deaths in men and 69 in women.

By age, a total of 111 were Andalusians over 65 years of age and, specifically, 64 of them were older, over 85 years of age.

However, there has also been one death in a young person between 15 and 44 and six between 45 and 64.

There have been 1,770 deaths nationwide since 20 June and so far in August due to high temperatures.

Alongside the results, the ISCIII has warned of the need to be extremely careful with older people especially, whether in private homes or in institutions. And to understand how heat is an accelerator of poor health helps in this task.

