Motorhome route through Andalucía: Seven sites on the beach where you can sleep

Travelling by motorhome in Andalucía is a unique experience that allows you to discover some of the most beautiful beaches in southern Spain. With 1,200 kilometres of coastline fronting the Mediterranean and Atlantic waters, Andalucía offers a wide variety of beaches to suit all tastes.

However, camping is not an easy thing to do in Spain. In fact, in general, fines for illegal camping can range from 30 to 3,000 euros, depending on the circumstances. It is only possible to camp in areas designated and licensed for this purpose. That is why here we present a selection of seven beaches in Andalucía that have areas nearby where you can legally spend the night in yourcamper van.

Valdevaqueros beach (Tarifa, Cadiz province)

Valdevaqueros beach, located near Tarifa, is a paradise for lovers of nature and water sports. This four-kilometre long stretch of coastline boasts light-coloured sand that glistens with the intense blue of sea and sky. The beach is famous for being an excellent place for kitesurfing and windsurfing, thanks to the constant winds that characterise it. For overnight stays, you can opt for the motorhome area in Tarifa, which offers 50 spaces at a cost of 8 euros per night. The maximum permitted stay is 48 hours and camping extras - e.g. awnings - are not allowed to be unpacked.

Los Alemanes beach (Zahara de los Atunes, Cadiz province)

Playa de los Alemanes. ABC

Located behind a hill in Zahara de los Atunes, Los Alemanes beach is known for its breathtaking natural beauty. The contrast between the green of the hill, the golden sand and the crystal clear waters make it an ideal destination for relaxation. In addition, the Camarinal lighthouse offers a picturesque viewpoint with spectacular views. You can spend the night in a car park (private spaces plus public parking) next to the beach for a fee of 17 euros.

Matalascañas beach (Almonte, Huelva province)

Matalascañas beach. ABC

Matalascañas is a unique beach due to its proximity to Doñana National Park, one of the largest sanctuaries for nature's biodiversity in Europe. The beach stretches for four kilometres and combines some built-up areas with wilder areas within the park. Here you will also find the Torre de la Higuera, known as the "plug of Matalascañas" (a ruined watchtower that sits by the shoreline and indeed does rather resemble a giant sink plug). There is a public/private car park next to the beach with a rate of 6 euros per night.

Punta Umbría beach (Punta Umbría, Huelva province)

Punta Umbría beach. ABC

Punta Umbría is a charming fishing village with an extensive fine sandy beach stretching from La Canaleta to El Portil. Its pleasant climate and natural environment, surrounded by pine forests and dunes, make it an attractive destination for both relaxing and enjoying the local cuisine. To park and sleep in a camper in Punta Umbría, there are designatedareasnearthebeachandtowncentre, providing easy access to both nature and the town's services.

Calahonda beach (Nerja, Malaga province)

Calahonda beach. ABC

Located in the centre of Nerja, Calahonda beach is famous for its views and its proximity to the Balcón de Europa. This small stretch of coastline is distinguished by the fishermen's houses with whitewashed walls and bright blue doors that lend a special charm to the place. You can spend the night in a public/private car park close to the beach for 16 euros.

La Rada beach (Estepona, Malaga province)

La Rada beach. Tripadvisor

La Rada beach is Estepona's main town beach, with more than two and a half kilometres of fine grey sand. As it is located next to the town centre, it is perfect for those who wish to combine beach days with strolls through the town. In summer, the promenade is full of activities and offers a wide variety of beach bars. The port of Estepona has a free car park with public spaces where you can camp without any problems.

Los Genoveses beach (Cabo de Gata, Almería province)

Los Genoveses beach. ABC

Los Genoveses beach is an unspoilt jewel in the Cabo de Gata Natural Park. This bay, free of buildings and beach bars, offers an exceptional natural environment, surrounded by wild lavender, thyme and old windmills. The MorróndelosGenoveses, a volcanic promontory, dominates the landscape. The CabodeGataCamperPark has 50 spaces providing one overnight stay and water refills for 7 euros. It also has additional services such as washing-up sinks, barbecue, washing machine and tumble dryer.