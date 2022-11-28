More than a quarter of a million free train passes for Andalucía Rail operator Renfe has issued 276,800 free passes for local and middle distance trains in the region since the campaign started

Renfe has issued 276,800 free passes for local (Cercanías) and middle distance (media distancia) trains in Andalucía during the first three months of operation of the government's measure allowing regular users to travel for free until 31 December.

Of the total number of free tickets issued in Andalucía, 60.2 per cent (166,700) corresponds to passes to travel on the commuter trains, with 73,300 in Malaga, 55,300 in Seville, and 38,100 in Cadiz. The remainder corresponds to 110,100 passes issued for conventional middle distance services in Andalucía, Renfe said in a statement.

The number of trips recorded during the months of September, October and November in Andalucía's middle distance trains is more than 2.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 58.8 per cent over the same period of 2021.

The local trains have registered increases that are close to 60 per cent in these three months with respect to the same period of the previous year. Malaga has seen an increase of 63.1 per cent; Cadiz 59.6 per cent; and Seville 51 per cent.