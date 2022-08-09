Number of active monkeypox virus cases in Andalucía drops to 344 There are also another 101 infections under investigation in the region

Andalucía has a total of 344 active cases of monkeypox virus, some twelve fewer than last Friday, and the region has another 101 more cases under investigation.

This has been by the confirmed by Junta’s Ministry of Health in a statement released this Tuesday (9 August), in which it specifies that the province that continues to register the most cases is Malaga, with a total of 120, followed by Seville with 113; Cadiz, with 54; Cordoba, with 18; Granada, with 16; 19 in Huelva, two in Jaén and two in Almeria.

In addition, there are 310 discarded cases that have been declared to the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA), while 307 previously confirmed cases are already inactive.

On 30 July the Ministry of Health confirmed the first death in Andalucía, specifically a 31-year-old man at the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba, due to meningoencephalitis, whose case is being studied due to his association with a monkeypox infection.