Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona seeks staff across whole of Andalucía

Mercadona is continuing to expand its workforce at its branches across Andalucía and has launched job offers in all provinces, with both temporary and permanent contracts. There are currently 46 job offers to work for the Spanish supermarket chain.

The company, which specialises in the distribution of food, personal hygiene and household products, has announced on its website that it is looking for staff to work in storage and distribution logistics centres, as well as in supermarkets throughout Andalucía.

In most cases, in order to apply for these job offers, the only requirement is to have a secondary school leaving certificate (ESO). It is looking for people to work as butchers, fishmongers, cashiers, delivery drivers, bakers, greengrocers and people to work in the cleaning and perfumery sections as well as people to restock the shelves.

Some of the offers it has launched in Andalucía are:

• Huércal-Overa (Almeria): full-time contract with a temporary contract.

• Roquetas de Mar (Almeria): 40 hours a week in rotating shifts.

• Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz): part-time temporary contract.

• Ubrique (Cadiz): a full-time temporary contract is offered.

• Cordoba: temporary contract of 40 hours per week.

• Lucena (Cordoba): a full-time temporary contract is offered.

• Granada: 40 hours a week full-time contract.

• Jaén: temporary full-time contract.

• Almonte, Bollullos Par del Condado and La Palma del Condado (Huelva): temporary full-time contract.

• Ronda (Malaga): 40 hours per week full-time contract.

• Seville: Part-time fixed-term contract.

Types of contract

The Valencian company is offering part-time, weekends and holidays only, hourly or full-time contracts. For example, for 40 hours a week the salary is 1,553 euros. Those hired for 20 hours a week will receive 777 euros and 582 euros for 15 hours a week.

To apply for any of the job offers currently available to work in Mercadona supermarkets and logistics centres in Andalucía, once your CV has been updated, you must access the Mercadona web platform to send your CV online.

You can search by province and even by location, type of contract or hours. A list will appear with all the offers active at that moment. Just click on the one you are most interested in to see the requirements and conditions in more detail.