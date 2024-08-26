Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The earthquake has been felt in Andalucía this Monday morning. IGN
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake off Portugal shakes south of Spain and Morocco
The seismic movement was registered at 6.11am this Monday morning and it was felt by people living in the Andalusian provinces of Huelva, Cadiz, Seville, Cordoba, Malaga, Granada and Jaén, amongst other parts of the country

La Voz de Cádiz / Europa Press

Cadiz

Monday, 26 August 2024, 09:25

The earth once again shook early this Monday morning (26 August) when an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Atlantic, south of Portugal's capital, Lisbon.

Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN) said that the earthquake was registered 6.11am at Spanish mainland time, one hour earlier in Portugal) at a depth of 19 kilometres, according to the revised calculation published on its website.

According to the IGN on its website, in the case of Andalucía, the greatest effects of the earthquake in Portugal were felt in Huelva province, in the area closest to the Portuguese border, specifically in Jabugo, Cortegana, Aroche, Villablanca, Cartaya, San Juan del Puerto, Lepe, Almonte and Aljaraque, towns where it was felt at a Grade III, in the same way as in Carrión de los Céspedes (Seville).

Grade II was felt in the province of Cadiz, in the cities and towns such as Jerez de la Frontera, Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Rota, Puerto Real and the capital of Cadiz, among others. It was also slightly felt in Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol, as well as in Jaén and Granada, and in the Cordoba towns of Alameda del Obispo, Hornachuelos and Montilla.

The 112 Andalucía has, for its part, managed more than 15 calls from different Andalusian municipalities regarding this incident.

At 6.15 am, the coordination centre handled the first of the calls in this regard from towns in Huelva, Seville and Jaén. Specifically, the calls were received from the municipalities of Seville, Jaén and Huelva capital, Lepe, Villarrasa, Isla Cristina and Ayamonte, with no evidence of personal or material damage.

The seismic movement was also felt in several parts of the Andalucía region, especially in Huelva province, and in Morocco.

