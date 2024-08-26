Magnitude 5.5 earthquake off Portugal shakes south of Spain and Morocco

La Voz de Cádiz / Europa Press Cadiz Monday, 26 August 2024, 09:25 | Updated 10:42h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The earth once again shook early this Monday morning (26 August) when an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Atlantic, south of Portugal's capital, Lisbon.

Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN) said that the earthquake was registered 6.11am at Spanish mainland time, one hour earlier in Portugal) at a depth of 19 kilometres, according to the revised calculation published on its website.

According to the IGN on its website, in the case of Andalucía, the greatest effects of the earthquake in Portugal were felt in Huelva province, in the area closest to the Portuguese border, specifically in Jabugo, Cortegana, Aroche, Villablanca, Cartaya, San Juan del Puerto, Lepe, Almonte and Aljaraque, towns where it was felt at a Grade III, in the same way as in Carrión de los Céspedes (Seville).

Grade II was felt in the province of Cadiz, in the cities and towns such as Jerez de la Frontera, Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Rota, Puerto Real and the capital of Cadiz, among others. It was also slightly felt in Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol, as well as in Jaén and Granada, and in the Cordoba towns of Alameda del Obispo, Hornachuelos and Montilla.

The 112 Andalucía has, for its part, managed more than 15 calls from different Andalusian municipalities regarding this incident.

At 6.15 am, the coordination centre handled the first of the calls in this regard from towns in Huelva, Seville and Jaén. Specifically, the calls were received from the municipalities of Seville, Jaén and Huelva capital, Lepe, Villarrasa, Isla Cristina and Ayamonte, with no evidence of personal or material damage.

The seismic movement was also felt in several parts of the Andalucía region, especially in Huelva province, and in Morocco.