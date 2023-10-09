Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the crashed bus. Emergencias 112 Andalucía
At least three dead and one person injured after bus ploughs into pedestrians in south of Spain
112 incident

The vehicle, which was descending from a steep bridge in Cadiz city, mounted the pavement and crashed into the bus stop and taxi rank area at the doors of the El Corte Inglés department store

Europa Press

Cadiz

Monday, 9 October 2023, 17:55

A bus has been involved in a fatal traffic accident at the entrance to Cadiz city leaving at least three people dead and one injured, this Monday afternoon (9 October).

According to police sources speaking to Europa Press, the incident happened at about 3.45pm when the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control on the descent from one of the road bridges and invaded the oncoming lane and mounted the pavement.

One of the theories being investigated is that the bus may have suffered a brake failure on the descent from the Andalusian city's second bridge, which is very steep, and ended up invading the opposite lane, mounting the pavement and crashing into the bus stop and taxi rank area at the doors of the El Corte Inglés department store.

The confirmed number of people injured and whether there may be more victims is still unknown.

