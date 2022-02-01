Junta de Andalucía advocates maintaining current Covid-19 restrictions if experts advise it "This is very serious, people are still dying,” said Vice-President Juan Marín

The vice-president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, said he is in favour of maintaining current Covid-19 restrictions, if health experts recommend they remain in place.

"This is very serious, people are still dying,” he said on 1 February.

In an interview with Canal Sur Radio, Marín was asked about the relaxation of measures elsewhere in Europe and if he thought Andalucía should follow their example. Denmark has announced a reduction in measures despite a rising number of cases.

Marín said if the Junta was to use Covid-19 measures as an "ideological weapon" perhaps it would propose the elimination of all restrictions. But this is not the Junta’s approach as it is a “serious” matter of life and death.

The Junta will reach its decisions based on expert advice. “We are not going to take steps to obtain the favour of the public" with the "release" measures, he said.

“People are still dying here every day; this is very serious,” Marín said, adding that he believes Andalusians "feel protected by the decisions" of the Junta.

He criticised parties such as Vox who are seeking an "ideological confrontation" on masks and Covid passports.

“Health cannot be used as a weapon to get a handful of votes, it's indecent,” he added.