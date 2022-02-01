Andalucía’s Covid incidence rate drops below 1,000 for the first time since December The region has recorded 4,477 new positive infections and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Andalucía region’s 14-day coronavirus cumulative incidence rate has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since the end of December and stands at 975 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, down by 66.41 compared to this Monday.

There has also been a decline in the number of new infections with 4,477 positives recorded in the last 24 hours, some 1,160 fewer than those registered the day before and the lowest number of positives since the 2,998 on 18 December.

However, 53 Covid deaths have been added, 37 more than Monday and 14 more than last Tuesday.

According to official data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía (IECA), the 4,477 infections this Tuesday are reported after the 5,637 on Monday (48 hours), 7,185 on Saturday, 7,602 on Friday, 8,353 on Thursday, 8,444 on Wednesday and the 6,370 last Tuesday.

By province, Malaga is the one with the most positives with 951, followed by Almeria with 769, Cordoba with 635, Seville (593), Cadiz (446), Granada (416), Jaén (406) and Huelva with 261.

Regarding the deaths, twelve have been registered in Granada province, nine in Jáen and another nine in Malaga, eight in Seville, six in both Almeria and Cordoba, two in Cadiz and one in Huelva.

Hospital pressure

There has been a rise of 198 coronavirus patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours to make a total of 2,290, which is 40 fewer in the week-on-week comparison, while the number of patients admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) continues to rise reaching 250, twelve more than Monday and three fewer than seven days ago.