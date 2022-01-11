Juanma Moreno calls on businesses that "fled from fiscal hell" to return to Andalucía The Junta's head urged businesses that moved to other parts of Spain to return to the region claiming recent reforms have created a new environment for growth

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has called on businesses that moved to other parts of Spain to return to the region claiming recent reforms have created a new environment for growth.

In a dig at his predecessors, the PSOE party, the leader of the regional Partido Popular (PP) said previously businesses "had to flee Andalucía due to the enormous pressures, sometimes administrative, the bureaucracy and the enormous fiscal pressure."

Speaking at an event organised by Andalucía Económica on 10 January, Juanma Moreno said fiscal and administrative reforms promoted and approved by his government make Andalucía as competitive as Madrid.

Previously policies had alienated investors and entrepreneurs, he said. But recent reforms mean that the region is as attractive as Catalonia and the capital, particularly because it has access to markets in north Africa.

"It has gone from being a fiscal hell to being in the top five of the autonomous communities with less fiscal pressure,” Moreno said.

He also rebutted the idea that high taxes are needed to maintain social services.

"Many of the fables and lies that we have had to endure for a long time are falling one by one," he added.