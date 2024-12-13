Tourist apartment restrictions continue in Andalucía: Juanma Moreno announces a speedy decree

Héctor Barbotta Seville Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:30

Placing restrictions on housing for tourist use and an emergency plan to push for 20,000 new subsidised housing units are just two of the measures that will be included in a decree that the Junta de Andalucía will approve in 2025 to alleviate the difficulties of access to housing for those who live here.

This was announced by Junta president Juanma Moreno in his opening address this Wednesday in the region's parliament during the ongoing debate on the state of the region.

Moreno expressed his confidence in the new housing law, instigated by his government, that is going through due process to become law but, after recognising that the approval of this law will take time, he announced that the Junta will approve a decree law of urgent measures in 2025. This will include placing limitations on tourist housing, albeit he gave no specific details on what this will entail, and the activation of a swift action plan for the construction of 20,000 new subsidised housing units.

According to Moreno, tourist accommodation contributes to the regional economy and tourism, "but it must do so in a reasonable and orderly manner". In line with this thinking he reminded the audience of the decree approved by the Junta in February to regulate this type of accommodation and to recognise the power of local councils to establish limits. The Junta, he assured them, "will always be belligerent against tourism-phobia".

The president pointed out that the main reason for the difficulty in accessing housing is the shortage of supply, which he put at 90,000 homes. He also acknowledged that young people find themselves in a "perfect storm of low wages and expensive flats". To get out of this situation, he said, there needs to be more supply.

Moreno criticised central government for turning housing policy "into a partisan battle and a weapon against the regions", something that happened in his opinion with the approval of a housing law that he defined as interventionist. He believes this partisan attitude is now being repeated with Pedro Sánchez's announcement to create a public housing company, an announcement made by Spain's prime minister during PSOE's recent national party conference.

In contrast, he made assurances that the regional administration is taking action by increasing the construction of public housing, eliminating bureaucracy by simplifying some procedures, revising the land law (LISTA) and reducing taxation.

He also announced that the new housing law will create a pool of affordable land and will lift some restrictions on priority areas for building where access has proved difficult.